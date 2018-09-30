Rain fall record in Bergen for September

This year’s September is the wettest month ever in Bergen after a 32 year old rainfall record was broken Saturday morning.

“The pessimists finally got it right: After a record-dry summer, we got double the amount of Bergen’s bad weather,” writes Bergens Tidende.

The previous rainfall record broke in Bergen right after 9 AM Saturday morning. The rainfall was measured at 4.1 millimeters during the hour before, and 7.6 millimeter of rain the hour before that.

“This is a lot of rainfall after a dry spring and summer,” states meteorologist Gunnar Livik.

In 1986, 477.8 millimeters were measured in September, against 480.7 millimeters this year – just two days before the month is over.

The Meteorological Institute announced on Twitter that September 2018 is the wettest since this measurement station was put into operation in 1983.

