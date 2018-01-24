Rain and mild weather may cause difficult driving conditions

The transition to mild weather can cause difficult driving conditions due to rain that freezes on the ground in much of the country.

Driving alerts have been issued for the following municipalities: Agder, Telemark, Buskerud, Oppland and Hedmark, were listed on Yr.no.

And in the mountains snowmobile can make it difficult to be a motorist, it is called in the notice that encourages driving after the conditions.

By 20:00 on Tuesday night, no serious, but a number of minor traffic accidents were reported, according to the police on Twitter.

In addition, NVE warns that the mild weather can increase the risk of avalanches in Indre Fjordane, Jotunheimen, Inner Sogn, Voss, Hallingdal, Hardanger and West Telemark.

Increasing winds make the danger of possible avalanches to rise until Wednesday. For the regions of Romsdal, Sunnmøre and Trollheimen, NVE has sent out a notification of a level 3 avalanche warning through Thursday.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today