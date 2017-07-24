Rainfall creates problems in several places in the country

Storms and heavy rainfall have led to flooding, closed roads and fires in several places in southern Norway. In Gudbrandsdalen, the E6 is closed due to flooding.

In Sogn og Fjordane, Nordfjord is particularly affected by the rain night before Monday.

– The rain has led to several incidents for police and emergency services tonight. There are large amounts of water, which lead to flooding of houses and basements, says operations manager Kai Henning Myklebust in the West Police District to NTB.

– At Kvila in Breim, a detached house was isolated by large water and stone masses, and the fire department had to save two people, says the operation manager. In Stryn, a house was completely destroyed by fire, probably due to lightning strike.

70 millimeters of rain

Several roads in the county are closed, including the E39 west of Reeb.

Also further east, in Gudbrandsdalen, the rain has created big problems. There the E6 is closed between Kvam and Frya.

– There has been 70 millimeters of precipitation, and it has been hard on municipal and county roads, says Tom Erik Amundsen in southern Fron municipality to NRK.

– Now it’s just about salvaging what can be saved. 4-5 excavators are working hard, digging away to remove the water, says Amundsen.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today