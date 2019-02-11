Raja wants to bring IS children home

Raja wants to bring IS children back home

Abid Raja (Liberals) believes Norway will be safer if children of

foreigner fighters are brought back home.





The Police Security Service (PST) informs Dagbladet that they have secure information that about 40 children with Norwegian affiliation were born in or taken to what was IS territory in Syria and Iraq.

The profiled Member of Parliament, Abid Q. Raja has previously said that the Norwegian authorities should bring these children home, and he still maintains that standpoint.

“It is in Norway’s best interest to get these children home. It’s about securing the security in Norway,” says Raja. At the same time, he emphasizes that the adults should receive their deserved punishment, but that one must have the best interests of the children in mind.

Safer Norway

“Everyone wants the same – we want a safer Norway. The discussion about these children must not be turned into a debate about being or against terror. No one supports terror in Norway,” the Member of Parliament continues.

At the same time, Raja fears that the IS children have been given weapons training, being brainwashed and have witnessed serious acts of war. He says one can count on the children coming home being traumatized and in some cases radicalized.

"I am concerned about what future brings if we are not better prepared to accept these children. We must involve academic environments and work with a wide-ranging plan of efforts to de-radicalize," Raja believes.





