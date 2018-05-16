Ramadan starts 17th May

Millions of Muslims worldwide will start the holy month of fasting for Ramadan on Thursday.

During Ramadan, most Muslims refrain from drinking and eating from sunrise to sunset. When the sun has gone down, the family gathers for a mealtime.



But to refrain from food and drink as long as the sun is up can be challenging for Muslims living in the northern hemisphere when Ramadan occurs in spring or summer.

Children, and those who are pregnant or sick are excluded from the fast.

Ramadan is marked because Muslims believe that the Prophet Muhammad received his first revelation and the Qur’an at this time . The fast will also bring the believer closer to God and remind them of all those less fortunate than themselves.

The fast month ends with the celebration of Eid, which begins at sunset on the last day of Ramadan.

