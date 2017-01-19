Raymond Johansen “climate letter” sent to the US

Chief Commissioner Raymond Johansen, together with mayors of four other large cities written a “climate letters” to their American counterparts.

Along with mayors in Sidney, Stockholm, Vancouver and Rio de Janeiro have the Chief Commissioner Raymond Johansen written a solidarity letter to his counterparts in American cities, which also goes ahead of climate and environment.

The message is that they must keep their ambitions on climate, despite the elected president Donald Trump’s climate hostile appointments, said Oslo municipality.

“We hope that Trump administration supports you but if they do not, we will support you all we can, “writes mayors.

The letter is also featured in the American Huffington Post and is sent out just before Trump becoming officially the US President on Friday.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today