Raymond Johansen defends Oslo

Oslo City Council leader, Raymond Johansen of Arbeiderpartiet (AP) believes that the capital is misunderstood. The mayor emphasised that areas such as Holmlia, and Groruddalen are safe.

Johansen reacted to the way several areas in Oslo are discussed. He believes, among other things, that an incorrect impression of youth at Holmlia has been created.

‘’97% of the youth have never been in the police’s sights. Of the remaining 3%, two thirds are single offenders. The last 3% are the so-called gang members,’’ said Raymond Johansen to VG newspaper.

The interview came after a period of turmoil in several of Oslo’s districts.

On Friday, April the 20th, a youth threw a rock at a neighbourhood watch in Vestli in Groruddalen, which again led to the police being said to have stopped patrolling the area.

Justice Minister, Tor Mikkel Wara of Fremskrittsparti (Frp) has subsequently reinforced the police in the area with 30 police officers. Raymond Johansen is grateful for that. At the same time, he emphasised to VG newspaper that, ‘’Of course, it is safe to stay in these areas. I live in Alna, and of course there have been episodes. We work with it, but creating a picture that it is unsafe is wrong.’’

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today