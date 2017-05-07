Re-election for both Frp deputies at Gardermoen

Re-Elected, Progress Party, FrpKetil Solvik-Olsen, Per Sandberg. Photo Frp, Collage: Pieter Wijnen

Posted By: Pieter Wijnen 7. May 2017

Re-election for both the Progress Party deputy leaders

Per Sandberg and Ketil Solvik-Olsen were, as expected, re-elected as deputies during the Progress Party’s (Frp) National Congress  at Gardermoen, North of Oslo, on Sunday. Party leader Siv Jensen was not up for election. Re-election was unanimous for both candidates.

 

 

Minister of Fisheries, Per Sandberg (57), has been Deputy Chairman of the Progress Party since 2006. He has been a Member of Parliament since 1997 and became a member of the Government just before Christmas in 2015.

Minister for Transport and Communications, Ketil Solvik-Olsen (45), was elected Deputy Chairman in 2013. He has been a Member of Parliament since 2005.

Both were elected without opposition and by acclamation from the national assembly. None of them have sought re-election to Parliament.

 

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

