Re-election for both Frp deputies at Gardermoen

Re-election for both the Progress Party deputy leaders

Per Sandberg and Ketil Solvik-Olsen were, as expected, re-elected as deputies during the Progress Party’s (Frp) National Congress at Gardermoen, North of Oslo, on Sunday. Party leader Siv Jensen was not up for election. Re-election was unanimous for both candidates.

Minister of Fisheries, Per Sandberg (57), has been Deputy Chairman of the Progress Party since 2006. He has been a Member of Parliament since 1997 and became a member of the Government just before Christmas in 2015.

Minister for Transport and Communications, Ketil Solvik-Olsen (45), was elected Deputy Chairman in 2013. He has been a Member of Parliament since 2005.

Both were elected without opposition and by acclamation from the national assembly. None of them have sought re-election to Parliament.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today