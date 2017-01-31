Be ready for gay marriage in church

With new wedding liturgy in place, gays and lesbians are now able to marry in church as equal as other couples.

The new marriage ritual was adopted by 83 against 29 votes at the General Church meeting in Trondheim on Monday. A proposal “not to adopt the new liturgy” was rejected by the majority.

Church meeting adopted last April by a large majority that allow the same-sex to get married in the Norwegian Church. Proposed new liturgy has been considered by the Bishops’ Conference and the Church Council and has been sent for consultation.

The new ritual applies from 1th of February, but today’s consecration ritual can still be used by those who want it. Priests who do not want to devote gays, can say no, but it should not prevent a couple from marrying in the church they want.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today