Record breaking poll for the Centre Party in the north of Norway

The Centre Party would have gained representation from both Troms and Finnmark if the election was held today, according to a eecent poll made on behalf of NRK.

While the Centre Party was supported by 6.4 and 3.7 per cent in Troms and Finnmark in 2013, the support is much higher today. In a poll performed by InFact on behalf of NRK, the party receives a total of 17.2 per cent in Troms and 15.4 per cent support in Finnmark and is by that the second largest party in both counties.

– It feels incredibly good to recieve this message on a day like this. Today we have a visit by Trygve Slagsvold Vedum in Alta, and it has been great to tell him this. It is a great relief to see a poll like this, says Geir Adelsten Iversen. He is the party’s primary candidate in Finnmark.

With this result, Iversen would have achieved a seat in the Parliament along with Sandra Borch from Troms.

Labour party looses ground

– These are very good polls for the Centre Party, and it gives an additional motivation for entering the last few months of the election campaign. The figures show that people agree with the Centre Party in many of the issues we have fronted, and I think that is very good, says Borch.

The labour party is by far the largest in both counties. In Troms the party falls by 1 percentage point from the election to 30.2 per cent. In the neighbouring county to the north, the decline is by 4 percentage points to 35.8 per cent of the votes.

