A Record low for deadly accidents on Norwegian roads

During the first three months of this year, 16 people have lost their lives in Norway. According to the Norwegian Public Roads Administration, the lowest number is over 70 years.

In 2017, 107 died in traffic accidents, which was the lowest figure over 70 years for 12 months. By the end of 2018 the number may be even lower.

In March, two died in road accidents, which is four less than the same month last year.

“These are the lowest numbers we have ever had, during a first quarter, since we started taking real statistics. I think, we must have at least 70 to 80 years of information from the past that we have so few car crashes. The trend that is showing over time is that its getting safer on Norwegian roads,” says Terje Moe Gustavsen, deputy director.

In 2015, 2016 and 2017, Norway has had the lowest in road and traffic deaths in Europe measured both in terms of the number of inhabitants and the number of kilometers driven.

“We are obviously happy about the decline, but there were 16 people who were killed in traffic, and 16 is too many. This is about far more than numbers and statistics. If we are able to get more and more people to drive for the conditions and to comply with the speed limits, not smoke and use seat belts, the gain for traffic safety is will be higher,” says Terje Moe Gustavsen, Deputy Director of Transport.

The most of the fatal accidents so far in 2018 have occurred in Møre og Romsdal, Troms, Akershus and Aust-Agder, which have all had two fatalities, each. So far this year no one has lost life on the roads in Buskerud, Telemark, Vest-Agder, Hordaland, Sogn and Fjordane and Finnmark.

Of the 16 people who died on the road, in the first three months of this year, 12 were men.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today