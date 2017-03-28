Record number candidates standing for election in Iran

287,000 Iranians want to run for seats in local elections in the country, which is a greater number than ever.

According to Iranian television, the number wishing to stand in the elections on the 19th of May is 14 % higher than at the previous elections four years ago.

Candidates must now be considered for eligibility by the Guardian Council, which consists of twelve jurists, who are all nominated by the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Those found suitable will then compete for a total of 110,000 seats in local councils and village councils. These suggested appointments include mayors.

Simultaneously with the local elections, presidential elections will also be held in Iran. The current president,Hassan Rouhani, can run and it is expected that he will be re-elected for a second term.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today