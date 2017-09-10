158 Norwegian and international election observers are going to follow the 2017 Norwegian parliamentary election, a record of observers for Norwegian elections.

“Election monitors provide valuable input into how the conduct of the election can be improved,” says Local Government and Modernisation Minister Jan Tore Sanner.

The participating election observers come from 32 different countries. Many of the observers will be accompanied by Norwegian organisations, including the Norwegian Resource Bank for Democracy and Human Rights (NORDEM) and the Norwegian Helsinki Committee.

“It is extremely important that international election observers are here following the election. An outside perspective helps us to ensure that the Norwegian Election Act is in accordance with international standards and obligations,” says Sanner.

The Ministry of Local Government and Modernisation is arranging a seminar on Sunday the 10th of September for all accredited election observers. Topics of the seminar include an introduction to the Norwegian electoral system and regulations concerning the conduct of Norwegian elections.

Through various international conventions and documents, Norway is obligated to both invite and receive domestic and international election observers. The purpose of election observation is to assess whether the election and election process is in accordance with national and international legislation and other universal principles for democratic elections.