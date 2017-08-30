Record number of roe deer killed by traffic

In the hunting year 2016/17, almost 5 100 roe deer were killed by traffic. This is an increase of 800 from the previous hunting year.

Registered mortality of cervids apart from regular hunting totalled 10 800, according to new figures from the statistics Non-harvest mortality of cervids.

This represents an increase of 21 per cent compared to the previous hunting year. In total, 6 700 cervids were killed by cars and 670 by Trains.

More than 400 wild reindeer killed

In the hunting season 2016/17, the number of wild reindeer killed by other reasons was more than 400. Almost 350 of these were killed by lightning.

