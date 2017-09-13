Record number of Women in the Parliament

The proportion of women elected for the Parliament will surpass 40 per cent for the first time, the forecast shows when 85 percent of the votes are counted.

The mandate distribution just before midnight shows that 70 of the representatives in the Parliament will be women, giving a percentage of 41.4. Today there are 67 female representatives, which constitutes 39.6 per cent.

Also that was a record after the elections of 2013.

The forecast shows that a majority of 25 of the Labour Party’s estimated 49 representatives will be women. The Conservativest has a distribution of 20 women and 25 men, while the Progress Party will have eight women of a total of 28 representatives.

The highest proportion of women receives the Green Party. Their one and only representative is going to be Une Aina Bastholm.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today