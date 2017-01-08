Red Cross warns that British healthcare is in ‘crisis’

There is an ongoing ‘humanitarian crisis’ in the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK believes the British Red Cross, which recently has had to rush to assist in a number of hospitals.

The statement from the Red Cross came after several hospitals gave notice of being under so much pressure that they are no longer able to give patients the care they need.

Volunteers have, among other actions, helped to take patients home after hospitalisation so that hospital beds are made available.

‘We have seen people being sent home without clothes, some fall and not found for several days, while others are unwashed because there is nobody to help them’, said General Secretary, Mike Adamson, of the Red Cross.

‘If people do not get the help they need and deserve, they will just end up returning to the emergency ward, and the cycle begins again’, he said, and went further, asking the government to allocate more money for health care to stabilise the situation.

Government and leaders in health care however, disagreed, accusing the Red Cross of exaggerating the problems. They maintain that they have plans already to deal with the increased need that characterises the winter.

Opposition leader, Jeremy Corbyn, of the Labour Party, believes that the Red Cross have made ‘the biggest wake-up call ever’ and he told the BBC that the remarks from the charity were ‘unprecedented’.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today