Refugees escaping from US to Canada

During the weekend 22 refugees sneaked across the border from the US to Canada in order to seek asylum.

After USA’s President Donald Trump signed the disputed executive order to tighten measures for immigrants, several people have crossed over the border to Canada, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stressed that refugees are welcome.

According to local authorities in the town of Emerson in the province of Manitoba, they have accepted 22 people, mostly from Africa, who have crossed the US border during the weekend. In addition, eight people crossed the border on Friday.

An agreement between the two countries allows asylum seekers who come from Canada to the US to be turned away at border crossings. However, this does not apply to those who cross the border illegally elsewhere.

Since the beginning of the year, 99 immigrants have crossed the border in the province of Manitoba, which is a significant increase from previous months.

