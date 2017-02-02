Refugees in Malta will receive EEA aid from Norway

Norway promises 8 million euros in the EEA funds to Malta. Refugees and migrants are an important target group for initiatives that money should be spend for.

The agreement was signed by Norwegian Ambassador Bjørn T. Grydeland and Secretary Paul Zahra in Malta’s EU department in connection with Prime Minister Erna Solberg visit to Malta on Wednesday.

– At a time when we see the formation of a new worldview, this type of agreements send proper signal. It concerns that countries cooperate and support each other, said Malta’s Prime Minister Joseph Muscat after the ceremony.

The package of 8 million euros, equivalent to about 74 million NOK, will primarily go to poverty alleviation and community development.

Refugees and migrants will be a particularly important target group in a number of projects, it is stated.

EEA funds allocated for the period 2014-2021.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today