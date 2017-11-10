Government wants armed police at Gardermoen

The government wishes to defend the country’s largest airport against terrorist threats, and has decided to arm the police at Gardermoen.

Justice and Emergency Affairs Minister, Per-Willy Amundsen of Fremskrittspartiet (Frp), announced the decision at a press conference on Thursday morning. He said that the damage potential of a terror incident on Gardermoen is great.

Therefore it is important that the police have the capacity to disable a terrorist as quickly as possible. ‘We will do that by arming the police’, he said.

The Minister of Justice explained that the legislation today only allows for temporary use of armed forces at airports, and that the new rules for Gardermoen will therefore initially apply for a period of three months that may be extended.

