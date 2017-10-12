The government will open up for dual citizenship

The government is going to send a proposal for dual citizenship on consultation this fall.

Both government parties have reversed their views of dual citizenship in the past year. The night before the state budget will be presented, they announced that there will be a consultation case on the amendment of the citizens’ act, NRK reports.

“We are now announcing that there will be a hearing, where we propose to provide dual citizenship,” said immigration and integration minister Sylvi Listhaug (Frp).

Parliament has asked the government to investigate the issue of dual citizenship, but it was postponed last year.

“We have been waiting for this a long time! We are very pleased that the government will change outdated and unfair legislation that has major consequences for Norwegian families all over the world,” says Secretary General Hanne K. Aaberg to Norwegians Worldwide.

She points out that Norway is the only country in the Nordic region and one of the few countries in Europe that does not allow dual citizenship.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today