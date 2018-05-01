REPORT: Oslo Children cause 37% Crime

A sponsored study by Oslo municipality finds that 3% of minor-age adolescents within Oslo have been cause for police intercession. For the majority of the 3%, they’ll only have but one occurrence or run-in with the law.

The survey reveals that a total of 151 adolescents within Oslo’s 50,000 total adolescent population have been detained 4 or more times by police in 2017. That category of police contact earns an individual the label of being a career criminal; a criminal who requires major expenditures of police resources.

These preliminary juvenile crime statistics are gleaned from the yet-released Salto Report, due for publication May 8th. In the report, statistics of adolescent contact with the justice system reveals that 97% of Oslo’s minor-aged children have never been cause or reason for police action.

Commenting upon Salto’s preliminary criminal statistics within the Oslo metro region, Oslo Council Leader Raymond Johansen (Ap) said; “It’s unacceptable that a few teens are scaring people in our neighborhood with these offenses. It’s a police issue to prevent this kind of criminal behavior and we intend to help the police perform their task.’ –

“97% of Oslo’s youth have never been trouble with the law. Of the 3% left, two-thirds are simple, first-time offenders. The remaining 1% comprise the so-called gang members. It’s these young offenders that require the majority of police resources.’ –

“Oslo is a safe city. I live in Alna, and of course there have been episodes.We’re working on these issues, but painting a picture that Oslo is unsafe is wrong.’ –

“It’s clear that we need coordinated police investigation and prevention within troubled areas. As Norway’s largest city, criminal activity within Oslo can’t be compared against the rest of Norway,” Johansen concluded.

The Salto report illuminates that 3% of adolescents between 10 & 17 years of age generate the most crime activity. 2% are defined as first-time offenders.

In 2017, this small juvenile group accounted for 37% of criminal activity.

Responding proactively to reduce Oslo’s juvenile crime, Justice Minister Tor Mikkel Wara (Frp) has increased police presence within Oslo’s (apparently) most-troubled neighborhoods.

