Republicans ask the Nobel Committee to award the peace prize to Trump

A group of Republicans in Congress have written a letter to the Nobel Committee requesting that the year’s peace prize go to President Donald Trump.

The letter was signed by 18 Republicans in the House of Representatives in Congress and was published by Luke Messer from Indiana on Wednesday.

Republican refer to Trump’s efforts to make North Korea get rid of nuclear weapons and enter into peace talks with South Korea.

Trump is scheduled to meet Kim Jong-un in a short period of time, and the North Korean leader recently announced that he has closed the plant where the country has carried out nuclear tests.

Kim has also announced that North Korea has stopped all its nuclear weapons and long-range missiles tests, which the Republican letter writers believe Trump must be honoured and thanked for.

In the letter, they showed that North Korea has for a long time rejected all nuclear disarmament demands, but Trumps ‘peace through powerful policies’ had forced North Korea to the negotiating table.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today