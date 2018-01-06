Requires health workers to vaccinate

Conservative politician wants to require health workers to vaccinate

– Those who do not wish to vaccinate, have no place in the health service, says the health spokesperson for the Conservatives (Høyre). Now he will require health workers to vaccinate.

– We do not run the risk that doctors and nurses who work with the sickest patients are a danger to those patients, says health spokesperson for the Conservatives, Sveinung Stensland to Aftenposten.

Hospitals can not require employees to be vaccinated against childhood diseases, but Stensland will review current regulations and possibly propose changes after a hospital employee in Sweden contracted measles and possibly infected both patients and fellow employees.

He believes hospitals should require health professionals to be vaccinated according to the country’s vaccine program and that it is the leaders in the health service who must be responsible to make sure that hospital workers are vaccinated.

– If you do not trust the vaccination program, which is at the core of the Norwegian health service, you must consider whether you should work in the health service at all, says Stensland.

Ketil Stordal, chairman of the Association of Children Doctors, says unvaccinated shouldn’t work with children when there is a outbreak of disease. Union leader in the Nurses Association, Eli Gunhild By, says they will evaluate the proposal if and when it is put forward.

