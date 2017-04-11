Researcher awaits more Islamist terrorist attacks

Although the extreme Islamists are weakened in Norway , terror researcher Petter Nesser predicts several more Islamist terrorist attacks both in Europe and in Norway .

After Friday’s terrorist attack in Stockholm, PST revised the probability of terror in Norway from possible to probable.

Several media linked Uzbeks who is charged with assault to ISIS, and therefore abides to the trend from several Islamist attacks in recent years.

Nesser, who works at the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI) estimates that the negative trend will increase further, according to Klassekampen.

– There is nothing in the material we are looking at that point to that threat will decrease, he said.

In an article written by FFI colleague, Thomas Hegghammer, refers to four main reasons why violent Islamist activity may increase in Europe in the near future.

He cites a growing number of young Muslims with poor economy, a growing number of so-called entrepreneurs who influence young people to commit terror, the situation in the Middle East and the possibilities the Internet provides for propaganda and influence.

Nesser particularly points out the entrepreneurs as an important explanation.

– If ISIS comes under pressure, as we see today, we expect an increase in low tech attacks carried out by individuals, who however have some connection with organized groups and networks, Nesser concludes.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today