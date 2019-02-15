Researcher believes Norway could be forced to choose between the USA and Europe

Researcher, Asle Toje, believes that Norwegian politicians underestimate the divisions in NATO, and that we could be forced to choose between the United States and Europe.He chooses the United States.

In an interview with Klassekampen newspaper, Toje said that the United States will not guarantee the security in the same way as before. At the same time, he pointed out that there is no European alternative, and said that Norway must therefore be closer to the United States to ensure continued military support.

‘’We must, to a greater extent, choose America. This is not a value choice. It’s a geopolitical choice’’ he said, adding that closer ties will come with a price.

‘’The United States will be a more demanding ally. They will demand more back for the security guarantee than they have done so far’’ he said. Toje further stated that US strategists are preparing for military conflict in East Asia, rather than in Europe.

He outlined the following consequences for Norway:

‘’We must be able to defend ourselves to a greater extent, and at the same time we must be prepared to support the US strategy in Asia.’’

The researcher also believes that in the future it will be more difficult to balance NATO country Norway and Norway’s relationship with neighbouring Russia.

‘’It is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain the distinction between the two. Norway will pay the price for a continued deterioration of the relationship between the USA and Russia, without us having any particular influence over the policy’’ he said.

