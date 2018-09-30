Researchers fear Norway could be pulled into “space war”

Several reputable researchers believe two new Norwegian satellites for the High North are potential targets for Russia and China.

The two Norwegian satellites are equipped with American communication equipment, and the fear is that these could be a target in a “space war” between China, Russia and the United States wrote NRK news.

Senior researcher, Theresa Hitchens, at the Center for International and Security Studies at the University of Maryland, pointed out that the fact that the satellites are equipped with US military equipment make them an ordinary target in space warfare.

“It seems strange to me if the Norwegian parliament were not informed about this risk, but I do not know much about Norwegian politics” Hitchens told NRK.

Also, the deputy chief executive of the Detention Service, Tom Rykkinn,said recently that there is a danger of a war between the superpowers in space.

According to the researchers, the potential for data attacks against and so-called ‘jamming’ constitute the biggest threats to the Norwegian satellites. Defense Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen of Høyre (H) said the satellites are robust.

“To a large extent, these satellites have proven to be very stable.We have not seen much of the vulnerability of the satellites. We believe it is important to describe what is the conceivable vulnerability scenario,to make sure we have alternative technology to help us” said Bakke-Jensen to NRK news.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today