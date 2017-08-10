Researchers predict a lack of personnel with data security skills

By 2030, our society will demand 15,000 people with data security expertise, while the same year’s access to that education will be offered to only 11,000, estimates a recent NIFU report.

The need for data security expertise will increase in the future, but the supply will not meet demand, according to the report. The Nordic Institute for Studies of Innovation, Research and Education (NIFU) has made a request to the Ministry of Justice and Emergency Affairs.

The researchers believe slots for this study need to be increased by a third to cover the gap, but emphasize that it is ahead in time at this moment and that reservations must be made.

The government has taken steps to close the gap between supply and demand for labor in IT security. In 2016, 100 study slots were earmarked for IT, of which 65 for IT security. Furthermore, educational institutions are asked to put 500 new study slots in the field in 2017.

– “It’s good that we have received a broader study of IT security and competence in higher education. I am sure it will provide a good basis for us to be better prepared and those who major in IT will have secured jobs in the future’, says Justice and Emergency Minister Per-Willy Amundsen (Frp).

