Resistance to EU membership has weakened, but two out of three Norwegians still say no

A new measurement shows that resistance to EU membership is at its weakest point in five years, but it is far from a crisis for the ‘no’ camp.

Almost two out of three Norwegians, 65% of those questioned in a June survey of Nationen newspaper, took a clear position opposed to EU membership, while 24% responded ‘yes’.

–

The figures are both the lowest, and highest in five years, according to the newspaper. This may indicate that in 2012, the 25.7% of respondents who answered ‘yes’ to Norwegian membership of the EU represented the whole of that group.

–

The ‘no’ share was significantly lower about ten years ago, when it was at 55%. Then the financial crisis, and the uncertainty it created, affected people’s outlook believes electoral researcher, Bernt Aardal.

–

Today, most uncertainty surrounds Donald Trump’s foreign and trade policies, and the challenges to EU cooperation when the UK leaves.

–

In all political parties, with the exception of Høyre, more than 50% responded that they oppose EU membership. 87% of Senterpartiet (Sp) voters responded with a ‘no’. The Christian Democratic Party (KrF), and Sosialistisk Venstreparti (SV) followed on their heels with 83%, and 82% answering ‘no’ respectively.

–

Only two parties had less than 60% answering no. In Venstre (V), 58% of election age voters said no, and in Høyre, 49%. Høyre had the highest ‘yes’ share with 41%.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today