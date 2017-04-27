Resistant bacteria at Sørlandet hospital

Previous patients are called back for control after Sørlandet Hospital Kristiansand has discovered antibiotic resistant bacteria.

Patients who were found to be infected by the Vancomycin Resistant Enterococci bacterium (VRE) at Easter times have been released, according to NRK.

Other patients are now contacted, in case they have been in contact with those infected. Since VRE is resistant to antibiotics, the bacterium spreads rapidly in hospital environments despite that antibacterial use is high.

– Until now, the infection has been found in a few patients. Several hospitals in Norway have had patients with this bacterium, but Sørlandet Hospital have avoided this before now,” Infection Surgeon, Siri Johanne Boye, told the canal.

The hospital does as of now not know where the bacterium stems from.

The same bacterium was found at Oslo University Hospital earlier this year, at St. Olavs Hospital in Trondheim and Orkdal Hospital in 2014.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today