Return Agreement between Norway and Pakistan

Norway signed on 25th of January 2017 an agreement on the return with Pakistan. The agreement was signed by Norway’s ambassador in Pakistan-Islamabad.

-Return of persons without legal residence in Norway is very important to this government. Despite the fact that there have not been many asylum seekers from Pakistan to Norway, with the exception of a brief period in autumn 2015, it is important to have good, practical arrangements for cooperation with the Pakistani authorities for return to Pakistan, said immigration minister Sylvi Listhaug.

The agreement paves the way for the citizens of Pakistan without legal residence in Norway to be returned to their homeland.

Agreement includes deadlines for handling requests for return and what type of documents relating to the determination of citizenship. The agreement will enter into force once both countries have completed their internal processes.

Negotiations on an agreement has been ongoing since 2014. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Justice have participated in the negotiations.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today