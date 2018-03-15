Review of surveillance cameras after murder

Police review surveillance cameras after the Bjørndal murder

There are a number of surveillance cameras in the garage where a Polish national was shot and killed near his home at Bjørndal in Oslo on Monday. The police are presently looking through the material.

According to NRK, the surveillance cameras in the parking garage may have captured the incident.

– We are working on going through the recordings, but beyond that I have no comment, says Police Inspector in the Oslo Police District, Grete Lien Metlid.

A man in his thirties reported himself to the police on Tuesday evening. He is now charged with murder and has accepted to be placed in custody. The accused is described as a person previously known to the police.

– He will be questioned with his defender present as soon as possible, says Metlid to NTB on Wednesday.

Another male arrested after the shooting

The investigators have not found any connection between the murder victim and the alleged perpetrator. They regard the murder victim as being an innocent bystander.

The murder is however viewed as being connected to a shooting that occurred at Lambertseter a few hours earlier on night before Monday involving known criminals.

The police has made another arrest related to the shooting on Thursday.

– It concerns a male. The person is now being charged with a violation of the weapons act in connection with the shooting at Lambertseter, says the Police Inspector.

Two released from custody

On Tuesday, three men aged 19, 32 and 37 years old were placed in custody for four weeks in the Oslo District Court. The police are at present not asking for custody for the other two who were arrested in conjunction with the case.

Wednesday evening the latter were released after questioning.

– They were released from custody. There are no additional arrests imminent in this case at present, but we do not rule out that there may be more to come, says Metlid to NTB.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today