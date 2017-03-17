Rex Tillerson will not rule out the use of military force against North Korea

TOPICS:
Rex TillersonU.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, speaks beside Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, right, during a joint press conference after their bilateral meeting at Foreign Ministry's Iikura guest house in Tokyo, Thursday, March 16, 2017. Tillerson said Thursday cooperation with allies Japan and South Korea is "critical" to addressing the threat from North Korea's nuclear and missile programs. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Posted By: Gerard Taylor 17. March 2017

The era of ‘strategic patience’ with North Korea is over, said the U.S.A. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson.

‘There is now an end to the political line of strategic patience’, said Tillerson on Friday at a news conference with his South Korean colleague,
Yun Byung-Se, after a visit to the demilitarised zone along the border with North Korea.

‘We are looking for a new series of diplomatic, security and economic measures. All options are on the table’, said Tillerson, adding that the use
of military force against North Korea is now one of the possible options.

 

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Rex Tillerson will not rule out the use of military force against North Korea"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*