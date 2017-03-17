Rex Tillerson will not rule out the use of military force against North Korea

The era of ‘strategic patience’ with North Korea is over, said the U.S.A. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson.

‘There is now an end to the political line of strategic patience’, said Tillerson on Friday at a news conference with his South Korean colleague,

Yun Byung-Se, after a visit to the demilitarised zone along the border with North Korea.

‘We are looking for a new series of diplomatic, security and economic measures. All options are on the table’, said Tillerson, adding that the use

of military force against North Korea is now one of the possible options.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today