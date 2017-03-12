Right decision on dual citizenship

Conservative congress adopted on Sunday to open up for dual citizenship in Norway.

– This is a great victory for all who feel Norwegian, yet disenfranchised in a system which is bureaucratic, archaic and unjust.

Dual citizenship will give rights to thousands of people who are linked to two countries, the rights they have today, says central board member Daniel Skjevik-Aasberg Young Conservatives.

There was a suggestion from Young Conservatives and county teams from Akershus, Oslo and Vestfold receiving countries meeting’s approval. Party leader and Prime Minister Erna Solberg voted against.

– Norway is almost alone in Europe in refusing dual citizenship as a principle.

The principle has proven to be so difficult to enforce, that over half of those who apply for dual citizenship, will be allowed.

It strikes blindly and it is often arbitrary who gets to keep the citizenship and who does not get it, says Skjevik-Aasberg.

He hopes the Conservative representatives in Parliament now will follow up once the new report on dual citizenship has been submitted before the summer.

– Congratulations #hlm17 to enter for dual citizenship! What are Labor and FRP doing? Can we get a majority already in the spring? asks the Liberal Member of Parliament Sveinung Rotevatn Twitter.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today