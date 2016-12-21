Rising scepticism about immigration among the Norwegian population

A third of the population believes it should be more difficult for refugees and asylum seekers to obtain a residence permit in Norway, according to a survey from Statistics Norway (SSB).

That is 4% more than last year, shows the annual Statistics Norway survey regarding Norwegians’ attitude towards immigrants and immigration.

12% think it should be easier for refugees and asylum seekers to obtain a residence permit in Norway, while 51% believe the right to residence should remain as it is today. 33% of those surveyed believe it should be more difficult to obtain a residence permit.

When asked whether they believe that immigrants abuse the Norwegian welfare system, 30% responded that they completely or somewhat agree; and as many as 53% somewhat or totally disagree. In 2015, the figures were respectively 25 and 52%.

The survey also showed that more people are convinced that immigrants are a source of insecurity, with 32% saying they strongly or somewhat agree, which is an increase from 26% last year.

92% believe that it would be okay to get an immigrant as a new neighbor, while 74% answered no to the question of whether it would be uncomfortable for a son or daughter to marry an immigrant. 20% answered yes to the latter question.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today