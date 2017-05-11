Ritual circumcision controversy joined by MDG

The Environment Party enters into the ritual circumcision fray

The Environment Party (MDG) enters into the ritual circumcision fray and proposes an age limit of 16 years.

The newspaper Vårt Land (Our Country) writes that the central committee of the party recommends the following phrasing in lieu of the national convention in Lillehammer next weekend:

“(to) introduce a 16-year age limit for ritual circumcision of boys. The procedure should only be carried out after an informed consent from the person to be circumcised. “

The debate has raged after the Progressive Party at the weekend decided to propose a ban on circumcisions in their party program.

The Liberal Party and the Socialist Party have also discussed the topic.

The Mosaic community has reacted harshly to the decision and said that this would make it difficult for many Jews to live in Norway.

Prominent Politician for the Liberals, Abid Raja, has also criticized the proposed change in the legislation

– I realize this is difficult for Jews and Muslims, but after pondering for many years I’m certain that the individual’s rights to decide over what is done to their own bodies and their personal belief, is the most important, says Kristin Antun, who is in charge of the party’s integration policy.

Circumcision was not mentioned in the original proposal by the program committee. When the central committee had to review the program and make stances on single issues, the proposal for a 16-year age of consent won. Antun says that the central committee was “very much divided” on the issue.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today