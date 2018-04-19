The road network says no to sex in roundabouts

Road Director Terje Moe Gustavsen thinks the celebration for Russ is deserving, but strongly advises the students not to having sex in a roundabout or running naked over bridges.

He writes in a press release Wednesday.

– “Russ students must listen. We know that it takes a great deal of imagination that these groups do to create and find fun things to do as well as initiations of sorts. Viewed from an “adult” point of view, some of these things are quite foolish and strange, and it is meant to be an expression of celebration and fun,” says the road director.

He also knows that traffic around and at roundabouts is very dangerous – he says that he read the initiation rules for the Ringsaker Russ students in the Ringsaker magazine. It states that they will be rewarded with a picture of Miljøgata if you have protected sex at all three roundabouts between Shell and Jafs.

He also reacts – with a little humor – about the task of running naked over the 1,420 meter long Mjøsbrua.

“It may not be dangerous for the runner to wear clothes on the bridge, but those driving can get a big surprise with seeing naked people on the bridge and forget that they are driving a car,” said Terje Moe Gustavsen, Deputy Director of the Road.

