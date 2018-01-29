The roads will be safer with white road lights

New Norwegian roads are mostly equipped with white LED lights,and older roads will also get LED lights when they are upgraded.

Eventually, it means that most of Norway’s national roads will be illuminated by modern white road lighting instead of yellow lights,according to NRK news.

There are several reasons why the yellow illumination is being phased out.

‘When you drive in the white light, you get a completely different colour rendering. You discover obstacles like humans and animals in a completely different way than with the yellow lighting, all of which are seen as dark and solid,’ said Ragnar Gjermundrød, an engineer in the Norwegian Public Roads Administration.

Replacement work has already started on the southbound road,the E18 in Vestfold.

