Rodent poison in murder attempt

Woman convicted of using rodent poison in an attempt to kill her husband

A 30-year-old woman is sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempting to murder her husband on eight occasions. In court, she acknowledged having administered her husband with rodent poison.

In addition to the prison sentence, Oslo District Court has sentenced the woman to pay her husband NOK 270,000 in compensation, writes VG.

The woman was arrested and charged in September last year. Earlier in the day, she had woken up because the man had twitches in his body. She then called for an ambulance and the man was taken to hospital. Because the woman and the man had very different explanations to what had happened, Lovisenberg Hospital sent a notice of concern to the police.

The woman has admitted having mixed rodent poison into the man’s breakfast cereal, but does not admit to that it was a murder attempt. She has acknowledged having administered her husband mouse poison on two occasions.

– I wanted to hurt him, yes, but not in order to murder. I thought he would have a stomach ache, throw up and thought “what are you doing?”. I hoped he would get angry and leave me, the woman explained in court.

