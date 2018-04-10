Røe Isaksen alerts of the dramatic consequences of immigration

Høyres (Right) Torbjørn Røe Isaksen believes that the low level of occupational participation among many immigrants will undermine the welfare state.

During a seminar at Høyres country meeting this weekend, Minister of Industry, Røe Isaksen drew up what he calls a ticking time bomb in the welfare system.

“If more immigrants do not come in to work, the Norwegian welfare system will not be sustainable,” says Torbjørn Røe Isaksen to Dagens Næringsliv.

Røe Isaksen has worked with management in Høyre for a long time to analyze what is needed to preserve and what threatens a sustainable welfare system in Norway.

He says it has entered an acknowledgment in all parties that it does not help with liberal minds and good intentions if it creates new social problems in Norway with high immigration.

– I have said this for many years. High immigration is not compatible with a sustainable welfare system. That’s what he says.

The right-wing minister refers to the low employment rate among immigrants with African and Asian backgrounds.

Statistics Norway’s latest updated figures from March 13 this year show that only 48.6 percent of the population between the ages of 20 and 66 with African background is employed. Corresponding figures for those with Asian backgrounds are 56.1 percent. For the entire population, including immigrant groups, 75.3 percent are employed.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today