Rolls-Royce and Google are collaborating on autonomous ships

Rolls-Royce will use Google’s machine learning system to monitor ship’s surroundings so that they eventually become autonomous.

“Intelligent surveillance of the sea and port environment is needed to develop autonomous ships, but they are equally important for today’s ships, making them safer and more efficient to maneuver for the crew,” said Karno Tenovuo in Rolls-Royce in a press release.

Machine learning is a set of algorithms, tools and techniques that imitate human learning to solve specific problems. Rolls-Royce will use Google Cloud software to create models that can interpret and recognize maritime data sets.

Using sensors, the ships will be able to detect objects around them and use databases and other information to identify them.

Rolls-Royce is a major supplier of ship design, ship technology and ship equipment. A large proportion of those working in the company’s marine department are in Ålesund.

In Norway there are about 2,300 Rolls-Royce employees, of which 1,600 in Møre og Romsdal. About 30,000 vessels worldwide sail with equipment or designs from Rolls-Royce.

