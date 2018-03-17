Romanian court rejected man’s claim that he is alive

A 63 year old, living man is registered as dead in Romania. On Friday, a Romanian court rejected his claim that he is alive.

A spokesman for the current Romanian court said that Constantin Reliu lost his case in the northeastern city of Vasului because he was too late to appeal. The verdict is final.

According to local media, Reliu went to Turkey in 1992 to work, and lost contact with his family in Romania. After they had not heard anything from him for several years, his wife had a death certificate issued for him in 2016.

Two years later, Reliu was discovered by Turkish authorities, and deported back to Romania as a result of his visa having expired. When he arrived in Romania, he discovered that he had been declared dead.

‘’I’m officially dead, even though I am alive. I have no income because I’m listed as dead. I can’t do anything’’, said the 63 year old, according to Romanian media.

