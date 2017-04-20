The route for the 17th of May parade changes due to fear of terrorists

The police refuse the children’s parade from the Kaland School in Bergen to go the traditional route on the E39 on May 17th. The reason is the threat assessment by PST.

– Now we have come to a situation where we have to redistribute the crews we have available on May 17th, Station Manager for Bergen South Police, Bård-Tore Norheim, told NRK.

The reason that the police regroup is the threat assessment by the PST, which means that the police must have more crews present in the city centre.

– It affects us who have a smaller parade at Kaland. When the police can not close of the E39, which is our normal route, our 17th May parade will be amputated, the chairwoman of the 17th of May committee, Bodhild Fjelltveit states.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today