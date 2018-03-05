The royal couple in Argentina

King Harald and Queen Sonja arrived on Sunday in Buenos Aires on a state visits. The royal couple were received by Argentina’s foreign minister, Jorge Faurie.

The royal couple was met at the pier of ‘Yacht Club Argentino’, before the couple went on to the hotel where they’ll stay during their visit.

The official start of the state visit is Tuesday, March the 6th,at the National Monument in Plaza San Martin. Then there are bilateral talks, and a press conference where President Mauricio Macri will also participate.

The purposes of state visits are to strengthen Norwegian interests in the country visited. In Argentina, the King has the Foreign Minister, Ine Eriksen Søreide of Høyre (H), Minister of Industry, Torbjørn Røe Isaksen (H) and State Secretary Ingvil Smines Tybring-Gjedde of Fremskrittsparti (Frp) from the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

“We want to trade more with Argentina. Today they are Norway’s 70th most important trading partner in terms of mainland exports.

Even though trade today is limited, the potential for more trade and more investment is high’’, said Røe Isaksen to NTB news on Sunday.

