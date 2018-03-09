Royal Couple attend Gaucho Show

Upon the last of a 3-day state visit to Argentina, His Majesty King Harald and Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway participated in events promoting the cultural and economic cooperation between Argentina and Norway.

The royal couple gave attention to Argentina’s unique culture and of the new links being forged between Norway and Argentina, noting Norwegian Air Argentina (subsidiary of Norwegian Air Shuttle) venturing into domestic and international air flights servicing Argentina.

To highlight these new ties, Queen Sonja participated in a public ceremony where the Queen intertwined colored bands representing the Norwegian & Argentine flags.

Bjørn Kjos (Norwegian Air Shuttle’s CEO) welcomed the royal couple at the event held at the Ministro Pistarini International airport in Argentina’s capitol city of Buenos Aires on Thursday morning.

Also in attendance to these formal proceedings were Norwegian Minister of Trade and Industry, Torbjørn Røe Isaksen; the chief of staff of the Argentine Ministry of Transport, Pedro Sorop; the Norwegian AMB in Buenos Aires, Jostein Leiro; the Argentine Ambassador in Oslo, Betina Fonseca; CEO of Norwegian Argentina, Ole Christian Melhus.

In his speech, Bjørn Kjos was enthusiastic the Argentine market: ‘We have the clear objective of creating economic value, just as we did 15 years ago in Norway. Argentina perfectly fulfills expansion plans, since it represents a huge market with fabulous people and great potential.’

After these affairs, The King and Queen then enjoyed a day of cultural highlights, including a Gaucho show (Argentine Cowboys) featuring singing, dancing, horsemanship, equine parades, local colors and flavors.

The royal couple returns to Oslo, Norway with an abrupt time-zone shock,then enjoy the traditional ski event held in the capital at Holmenkollen.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today