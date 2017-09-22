The royal couple meet the past and future in Fosnes

The welcome of the younger generation, and lunch with the elders were on the program when the Crown Prince and Princess visited Fosnes on the second day of the county council meeting in Nord-Trøndelag.

The royal couple even mentioned today’s program on Facebook, where live video was posted of their arrival in municipality number five of their round the counties trip.

‘The sun shone on the quay in Fosnes, and day two of the Crown Prince’s county trip in Nord-Trøndelag is under way. The trip will soon take the couple to Olav Duun’s childhood home, and to the Øver-Dun farm. Today will also be spent with some of the village’s good citizens in the coffee shop at the convenience store’, was written in a comment.

Fellow Duun

First they took a tour of the municipality’s modern multi-purpose county house, Fyret. Then they visited Olav Duun’s childhood home. The literary-minded princess kept speaking there and took up the subject of Dunn.

‘Olav Duun has been called the poet of love. He wrote about the great things in life. And he wrote with kindness of those who fall outside. About the sick, unhappy, of those who do not quite fit in.

And then he wrote about the selfless ones, with great care. Such as we find so many around our country.

I therefore think it is a good idea to end with an Olav Duun quote here in Fosnes, taken from novel Carolus Magnus: ‘How the good of a person can make it beautiful?’ she said.

Life’s grief

Vidar Strøm Tingstad performed a monologue for the royal couple, where he produced a young Duun, characterised by the torment of life, should he become an author, or farmer?

After lunch, the royal party set out for Flatanger. The visit was focused on local business, such as aquaculture and innovation, but also physical activity and public health. There was sun and wind as they went on a walk through Storfjellet, at Lauvsnes.

At the end of the day, it was Crown Prince Haakon, and Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s, turn to make invitations. Selected guests will be receive on board the Congo ship.

The county council in Nord-Trøndelag will end the trip with a visit to Frosta, and Tautra, on Friday.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today