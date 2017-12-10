The royal couple on state visit to Argentina in March

King Harald and Queen Sonja will help shed light on the first official state visit to Argentina since 1967.

– His and her Majesty King Harald and Queen Sonja have accepted the invitation from Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri, and will take a state visit from 6 to 8 March 2018, reports the Palace, Friday.

This will be the royal pair’s second official state visit to Latin America since visiting Brazil in 2003, and the first Norwegian state visit to Argentina since King Olav was there in 1967.

The purpose of state visits abroad is to strengthen the relationship between Norway and the visiting country. Argentina is rich in natural resources in agriculture, energy and minerals, is one of the region’s largest economies and has a highly educated workforce.

The government in the country prioritizes attracting investment from abroad and has implemented a number of reforms to open this up. The Norwegian-Argentine Chamber of Commerce is an independent organization that has been working to promote bilateral cooperation since April 2008.

According to Innovation Norway, Norwegian companies in Argentina operate mostly in the maritime sector or in the oil and gas industry, while increasing interest in communications technology and the IT sector, aquaculture/oceanic and the aviation industry.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today