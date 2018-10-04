The royal couple to travel to China next week

King Harald and Queen Sonja shall travel to China next week to meet President Xi Jinping.

The visit will take place from 11 to 19 October.

“The royal couple is accompanied by the Foreign Minister, Ine Eriksen Søreide and the Minister of Industry, Torbjørn Røe Isaksen, as well as State Secretaries from the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, the Ministry of Climate and Environment, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Care,” says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The trip has previously been known, but the dates have not been officially confirmed.

The visit begins in Dunhuang in Gansu Province in West China, where the king and queen will look at the famous Mogao caves.

Then go to Beijing, where the official marking of the state visit is on the program. This includes, inter alia, conversation with President Xi Jinping and signing of bilateral agreements.

“The Beijing program will further include a book launch on Edvard Munch’s combined works in Chinese, highlighting winter sports cooperation, opening of the Norwegian-Chinese social science symposium and a friendship dinner with Norwegian and Chinese cultural insights,” said the Foreign Ministry.

The visit ends in Shanghai, where sustainable seas will be an overall theme for meetings with industry, academia and other organizations.

The tour also includes a record-breaking business delegation with around 310 participants and players from culture, sports, research and higher education.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today