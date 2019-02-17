The Royal Couple visit Hordaland

The Norwegian King and Queen are scheduled to go on a trip on the King’s Ship «Norway» and visit the municipalities of Jondal, Odda, Granvin, Ulvik and Askøy in Hordaland this summer.





The county visit is added during the period from 18 to 20 June.

The Royal Couple starts their trip with a visit to Jondal and Odda, before the trip continues to Granvin herad and Ulvik the following day. The visit ends with a visit to Askøy.

The Royal ship, HMS «Norway», will be used during the county tour, writes the Royal House on its website.

It is ten years since the couple visited Hordaland. Then it was Austevoll, Fedje, Lindås, Austrheim and Radøy that received the Royal visit.

Normally two county tours are carried out each year. Last summer the Royal Couple, together with the Crown Prince Couple, went to Nordland and Vestfold. Even then, the Kings’ ship was used as a base.

The Norwegian Royal Couple does not seem to want to slow down after their first trip. Last year the couple embarked on state visits to Argentina and China. Another spring visit is planned for this year, but it is not yet announced where they will be going.





