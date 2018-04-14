The royal couple will learn about dried fish and lutefisk this summer

This summer, King Harald and Queen Sonja travel to five municipalities in Nordland. Where they will learn about dried fish and lutefisk, among other activities.

In June, the royal couple will visit Nordland. The king and queen arrive at Straumen in Sørfold on the morning of June 12th, then they will go on to Steigen, Røst, Værøy and Moskenes.

On the program the process of how they dry fish in Røst.

The royal couple will also learn about lutefisk production in Værøy, an important business role for the Lofoten municipality. Seafood is also a part of the theme when the royal couple rounds off their trip on Thursday, June 14th.

Then the royal couple will travel to Reine and to Anitas Seafood at Sakrisøy. There they will meet representatives of the local business community of Mosken.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today