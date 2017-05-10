The Royal family continued their celebration at sea

Lunch on board the royal ship “Norway” in connection with the 80th anniversary

There was lunch on board the royal ship “Norway” in connection with the 80th anniversary of the King and Queen on Wednesday.

At 11 o’clock all the guests were present at Honnørbrygga at Rådhuskaia in Oslo to go on a minicruise with Norway’s royal ship.

The guests had to endure five degrees and light rain while they were on board the royal ship. About 35 royals from all over Europe participates in the two-day celebration.

Wednesday evening there will be a cortege from the Palace to the Opera, where there will be a party dinner. The party dinner is the government’s gift for the royal couple.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg is hosting the royal couple and 300 guests.

Outside the Opera there will be dance and music. There are room for 1,000 people ont the Operas roof at 16 o’clock. There will also be party fireworks outside after the party.

